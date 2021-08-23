Biden, UK's Johnson discuss Afghan evacuation plans
U.S. President Joe Biden discussed Afghanistan evacuation efforts with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday, emphasizing the importance of close coordination in handling the current crisis as well as Afghanistan policy, the White House said, Trend reports citing Reuters.
"They discussed the ongoing efforts by our diplomatic and military personnel to evacuate their citizens, local staff, and other vulnerable Afghans," the White House said, in advance of a G7 virtual leaders meeting on Tuesday.
