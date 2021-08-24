Shooting in U.S. Portland leaves one man dead

The shooting inside an Old Town bar in U.S. Portland on Sunday killed a 25-year-old man, police said on Monday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The victim died on the way to a hospital, police said.

Police have made no arrests in the shooting. the victim had ties to the Blood gang, according to police investigators.

More gunshots erupted in the same area of the city's Old Town Sunday night while a vigil was being held for the victim, police said.

At least 50 rounds were fired from multiple guns, and five people were wounded in the evening shooting, police said.