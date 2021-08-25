Credit Suisse tells unvaccinated U.S. staff to work from home

US 25 August 2021 15:41 (UTC+04:00)
Credit Suisse tells unvaccinated U.S. staff to work from home

Credit Suisse has asked all non-vaccinated staff in the United States to work from home beginning Sept. 7, as it pushes back its return-to-office plans over concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

A full return to the office has been delayed until Oct. 18, Switzerland's second-largest lender told U.S. employees last week, while those without the COVID-19 shot have been told to stay home until receiving the vaccination or new guidance.

"As concerns increase around the country regarding the Delta variant, we continue to strongly encourage all staff to get a COVID-19 vaccination and keep apprised of the latest updates to mask and physical distancing requirements in your area," the bank told U.S. employees in a memo seen by Reuters and confirmed by the company.

"This is especially important given the Delta variant's higher contagion rate," it said.

The news was reported earlier on Wednesday by Bloomberg.

The spread of the Delta variant has prompted some Wall Street firms to rethink their back-to-office plans, while U.S. banks have started enforcing stricter mask and vaccine requirements for staff while trying to avoid a fierce national debate about individual rights.

Credit Suisse's new vaccine mandate puts it in line with Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup, which have also made employee vaccination obligatory for entry into offices in the United States.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Aramco Trading to join Platts oil pricing process in Asia
Aramco Trading to join Platts oil pricing process in Asia
Iran expresses readiness to boost electricity exports to Pakistan
Iran expresses readiness to boost electricity exports to Pakistan
Israel Aerospace, Etihad to open aircraft conversion site in Abu Dhabi
Israel Aerospace, Etihad to open aircraft conversion site in Abu Dhabi
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Aramco Trading to join Platts oil pricing process in Asia Arab World 15:51
WHO visits Iranian vaccination center in Tehran Society 15:51
High-power auto-tech solution co VisIC raises $35m Israel 15:50
Russia analyzes all requests for evacuation from Afghanistan Russia 15:46
AZAL to Open Vacancies for the Natives of Fuzuli at the first Airport of Karabakh Transport 15:43
Credit Suisse tells unvaccinated U.S. staff to work from home US 15:41
IMF identifies initial set of priorities, TA projects for CCAMTAC's FY2022 workplan Business 15:41
Azerbaijani tax authorities promoting cashless payments through digitalization projects Economy 15:41
VTB Bank Azerbaijan to introduce service for finding partners-counteragents in Russia Finance 15:37
Iran talks joint production of Pasteurcovac vaccine wit Cuba Society 15:30
Iran to launch new industrial enterprises in Ardabil Province Business 15:27
Azerbaijan's Azerpost increases authorized capital Economy 15:25
Kazakhstan reports decrease in cargo transport volumes country-wide Transport 15:21
Xiaomi second quarter revenue surges 64% year on year as phone sales rise Other News 15:05
Iranian frozen assets may be released Business 15:04
Iran opens first Aviation Industry Research Institute Business 14:59
Representatives of Iranian mining industry to attend Expo 2020 Dubai Business 14:54
Uzbekistan to introduce new procedure for offsetting VAT for export Finance 14:51
Germany increases import of Kazakh-made goods Business 14:50
Azerbaijan, Turkey to seek applying Industry 4.0 technologies in bilateral trade Business 14:49
Turkey's chemical exports to Turkmenistan grow in 7M2021 Turkey 14:49
French senator: Azerbaijan's First VP Mehriban Aliyeva makes invaluable contribution to development of art, multiculturalism, interreligious dialogue in Azerbaijan and beyond Politics 14:42
Uzbekistan sees increase in livestock in Kashkadarya region Business 14:26
Iran looks to boost co-op in oil-gas sectors with neighbors Oil&Gas 14:09
Kazakhstan's coal extracting venture to buy spares for vehicles via tender Tenders 14:07
UNDP plans to support dev’t use of renewable energy sources in Turkmenistan (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 14:07
Georgia to receive Johnson&Johnson COVID-19 vaccine Georgia 14:05
Azerbaijan, Turkey intend to form legal framework for digital trade co-op Business 13:58
Number of people in Iran recovered from COVID-19 surpasses 4 million Society 13:57
Kazakhstan's Nostrum halting operations at its Rostoshinskoye oil field Oil&Gas 13:49
Russia brings its citizens back from Turkmenistan via charter flight amid COVID-19 concerns Transport 13:45
Iran's GTC reveals volume of wheat, rapeseed purchased in Hamadan Province Finance 13:43
Kazakhstan decreases import of mining products from Turkey Turkey 13:42
Azerbaijan's Finance Ministry auctions off long-term bonds Finance 13:41
Mohsen Rezaee appointed Vice President of Iran Politics 13:39
Azerbaijan's money supply rate grows higher in 7M2021 Finance 13:38
Iran hosts opening of 'Sea Cup' as part of International Army Games 2021 (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 13:09
Iran's Tavanir company intends to supply agricultural wells with solar panel stations Oil&Gas 13:04
Baku production department opens tender to buy spare parts for elevator Tenders 12:50
Azerbaijan recommends citizens over 60 and health workers receive third dose of COVID-19 vaccine Society 12:49
Azerbaijani tankers kick off first race within Tank Biathlon competition in Moscow (PHOTO) Politics 12:40
Russian Defense Ministry to evacuate 500 people from Afghanistan Russia 12:36
Uzbekistan to export lemons to China Business 12:36
Government Trading Corporation declares volume of wheat purchased from farmers in Iran Business 12:35
Klarna transactions value jumps as U.S. growth gives boost US 12:30
Turkmenistan’s 7M2021 volume of Portland cement produced at Lebap plant revealed Turkmenistan 12:29
Georgia shares data on COVID-19 cases for August 25 Georgia 12:28
German exports to China fall for first time in nearly a year Europe 12:27
Iran expresses readiness to boost electricity exports to Pakistan Business 12:25
Israel Aerospace, Etihad to open aircraft conversion site in Abu Dhabi Israel 12:24
Kazakhstan boosts trade with Tajikistan despite COVID-19 Business 12:15
Azerbaijan unveils volume of lending to economy for 7M2021 Finance 12:14
Uzbek Ministry of Health publishes COVID-19 data for August 25 Uzbekistan 12:04
Turkey's export of furniture to Iran increases Turkey 11:55
IMF to include Kazakhstan in Special Drawing Rights allocation Business 11:52
Iran launches industrial enterprises in West Azerbaijan Province Finance 11:51
EU to assist Uzbekistan in WTO accession process Business 11:44
Azerbaijani records increase in oil prices Oil&Gas 11:36
Iran unveils value of exports via Khorramshahr customs Business 11:35
Turkey sees surge in exports of mining products to France Turkey 11:35
Turkmenistan reduces import of Turkish mining products Turkey 11:34
Azerbaijan cuts import of mining products from Turkey Turkey 11:31
Aksu gold recovery plant launched in Kazakhstan's Akmola Business 11:30
Uzbek Uzkimyosanoat discloses sales of mineral fertilizers Business 11:26
Azerbaijan increases oil exports to Portugal Oil&Gas 11:26
Georgia’s electricity production increases Oil&Gas 11:25
Turkmen jeans complex eyes increasing range of export supplies of its products Turkmenistan 11:18
Several industrial enterprises to be put into operation in Iran's Markazi Province Finance 11:01
Azerbaijan increases export of building materials Economy 10:50
Azerbaijan and Russia consider creating JV for processing agricultural products Economy 10:46
Turkmen Khazar Consortium to buy materials for cementing wells via tender Tenders 10:43
Iran provides loans to manufacturing enterprises Finance 10:42
Kazakhstan’s Pavlodar Oil Chemistry Refinery opens tender to buy equipment spares Tenders 10:41
Volume of goods handled via Turkish Gulluk port over 7M2021 revealed Turkey 10:41
Turkey publishes data on cargo traffic via Izmir port Turkey 10:40
Iran’s CBI discloses amount of currency sold at NIMA exchange rate Finance 10:39
Turkey's export of mining products to Iran rises Turkey 10:38
Iranian currency rates for August 25 Finance 10:36
Turkey shares data on furniture exports to Uzbekistan Turkey 10:35
Uzbekistan, Pakistan preparing to sign preferential trade agreement Business 10:32
Iran's banking issues depend on JCPOA revival and FATF - Iran-Switzerland Chamber of Commerce Nuclear Program 10:30
Turkish president approves another document on co-op with Azerbaijan Politics 10:08
Iran-Japan Joint Trade Committee talks frozen assets in Japan Finance 10:07
Chabahar Free Zone official talks India's involvement in dev't of Chabahar railway Construction 09:58
Kyrgyzstan confirms 229 new COVID-19 cases Kyrgyzstan 09:56
Iran increases area under saffron cultivation Business 09:46
Iran's saffron exports increase Business 09:39
Eilat hotels prospering, Jerusalem hotels struggling Israel 09:29
Azerbaijan reveals total volume of investments in local agricultural parks Business 09:28
Oil falls in breather after two-day rally on supply issues Oil&Gas 09:27
Turkey discloses number of ships received at Izmir port in 7M2021 Turkey 09:26
Turkey's export of chemicals to France grows Turkey 09:25
Turkey sees increase in chemical exports to Uzbekistan Turkey 09:14
Russia boosts imports of Turkish made chemicals Turkey 09:13
Austria increases imports of Turkish cars Turkey 09:12
Georgia sees economic growth over last few years - EU Business 09:11
Georgia shares data on main export products to Russia Business 09:10
Azerbaijan's budget expenses play key role in maintaining domestic demand - Central Bank Finance 09:10
Samsung ranks 3rd in Western European tablet market in Q2 ICT 08:55
Japan's online shopping sales top 90 bln USD in 2020, 1st time since 1982 Business 08:19
All news