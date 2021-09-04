Blinken to visit Qatar, Germany over Afghanistan issue

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday that he will soon travel to Qatar and then Germany over the Afghanistan issue, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"On Sunday, I'll be traveling to Doha, where I'll meet with Qatari leaders to express our deep gratitude for all that they're doing to support the evacuation effort," Blinken told reporters during a press briefing.

In Germany, Blinken will meet with his German counterpart Heiko Maas and hold a ministerial meeting on Afghanistan with over 20 countries that "have a stake in" relocating and settling Afghans.

Blinken said earlier this week that the United States had suspended its diplomatic presence in Kabul but will manage diplomacy with Afghanistan from Doha, Qatar.

"Our new team in Doha is up and running," he said in the briefing.

The top U.S. diplomat noted that the United States continues to maintain communication channels with the Afghan Taliban "on issues that are important to us, starting with the commitment to let people leave Afghanistan should they choose to do so."