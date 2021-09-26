At least 3 dead in U.S. passenger train derailment

A passenger train with over 100 people on board derailed in the northern U.S. state of Montana on Saturday afternoon, killing at least three people and injuring multiple others, local media reported, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The Amtrak's Empire Builder train travelling between Seattle and Chicago derailed at around 4 p.m. local time (2200 GMT). There were about 147 passengers and 13 crew members on the train at that time, according to a statement by Amtrak.

The exact number of the injured is undisclosed, the Liberty County Sheriff's Office told local media, adding that all the other passengers have been safely evacuated.

Amtrak is a passenger railroad service company operating many passenger rail routes in the United States.