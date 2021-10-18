U.S. Secretary of State Blinken discusses Afghanistan with Qatar

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani about Afghanistan on Sunday, the U.S. State Department said, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The readout of the call released by the State Department did not given any details, except that Blinken acknowledged Qatar's assistance to transit U.S. citizens and Afghans at risk.