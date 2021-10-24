U.S. administers nearly 413 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines

US 24 October 2021 00:47 (UTC+04:00)
U.S. administers nearly 413 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines

The United States has administered 412,856,169 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday morning and distributed 503,521,625 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Those figures are up from the 411,963,025 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Friday out of 501,613,665 doses delivered.

The agency said 220,145,796 people had received at least one dose, while 190,402,262 people are fully vaccinated as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Saturday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna MRNA.O and Pfizer/BioNTech PFE.N, BNTX.O, as well as Johnson & Johnson's JNJ.N one-shot vaccine.

About 13 million people received a booster dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when the United States authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
IRICA shares data on import of COVID-19 vaccine to Iran
IRICA shares data on import of COVID-19 vaccine to Iran
Buy/sell operations at Iran Mercantile Exchange growing
Buy/sell operations at Iran Mercantile Exchange growing
Iran unveils details of its trade turnover via Astara customs
Iran unveils details of its trade turnover via Astara customs
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
96 new positive cases of coronavirus detected in Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan 10:01
Azerbaijani banks increase issuance of consumer loans Finance 09:13
Presidential elections kick off in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 09:00
Cargo ship on fire, spewing toxic gas off Canada’s Pacific coast: Officials Other News 08:50
Tesla hikes price of Model X, Model S variants by $5,000 Other News 08:29
IRICA shares data on import of COVID-19 vaccine to Iran Society 08:19
Japan keen to invest in restoration of Azerbaijan's liberated lands Economy 08:00
1,677 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 07:21
1 dead, 7 injured in shooting at off-campus party near Georgia university US 06:44
Tesla posts a $1.62 billion profit in Q3 despite difficult car market Other News 06:08
198 illegal migrants rescued off Libyan coast Arab World 05:29
10 envoys to be declared persona non grata: Erdogan Turkey 04:51
UN's Guterres welcomes Saudi Arabia's climate initiatives in call with King Salman Arab World 04:05
Presidential elections to be held in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 03:34
UK says substantial differences remain with EU over N.Ireland trade Europe 02:56
New migrant caravan in Mexico pushes past blockade to head north Other News 02:14
Aramco aims for net zero emissions from operations by 2050, CEO says Arab World 01:28
U.S. administers nearly 413 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines US 00:47
Chronicles of Victory: Azerbaijani president gives interview to Le Figaro newspaper on October 24, 2020 (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 00:10
Chronicles of Victory: October 24, 2020 Politics 00:01
Buy/sell operations at Iran Mercantile Exchange growing Finance 23 October 23:58
Iran unveils details of its trade turnover via Astara customs Business 23 October 23:47
Putin invites Israeli prime minister to visit St. Petersburg Russia 23 October 23:33
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on October 24 Oil&Gas 23 October 22:48
Turkmenistan launches production of new types of paving slabs Turkmenistan 23 October 22:45
Azerbaijani banks ramp up business lending since early 2021 Finance 23 October 22:44
Georgia and Ukraine talk cooperation within European integration Georgia 23 October 22:43
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for October 23 Society 23 October 22:40
UK records another 44,985 new coronavirus cases Europe 23 October 22:21
Tactical-Special Exercises of Azerbaijani Special Forces end (VIDEO) Azerbaijan 23 October 21:54
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shares photos from visit to Zangilan with President Ilham Aliyev (PHOTO) Politics 23 October 21:29
Azerbaijani, Iranian FMs talk recent relations developments Politics 23 October 20:41
Members of Nizami Ganjavi International Center join call towards cop26 Azerbaijan 23 October 20:33
Arayik Harutyunyan's visit to Russia is solely private - embassy of Azerbaijan Politics 23 October 20:22
NATO not ready for equal dialogue with Moscow - Russian defence chief Russia 23 October 19:59
Saudi-led coalition says destroys Houthi vessels, bomb-laden boats site Arab World 23 October 19:13
Kazakhstan updates forecast for completion of grain harvesting Business 23 October 18:22
IRENEX shares data on sales of Sepahan Oil Company in energy exchange Oil&Gas 23 October 18:22
EIB to help reduce COVID-19 effects on Georgian SMEs Georgia 23 October 18:19
Moscow comments on reports about holding Russia-Armenia-Azerbaijan summit on Nov.2021 Politics 23 October 18:19
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 23 October 18:17
Azerbaijan confirms 2,315 more COVID-19 cases, 981 recoveries Society 23 October 18:10
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared footage from Zangilan visit on her Instagram page (VIDEO) Politics 23 October 16:52
Turkmenistan to participate in EXPO-2025 Turkmenistan 23 October 15:13
Georgia and Ukraine sign protocol on economic cooperation Georgia 23 October 15:12
Weekly review of key events in Azerbaijan's ICT sector ICT 23 October 14:53
Azerbaijan's liberated lands to contribute to expansion of TRACECA corridor - minister Transport 23 October 14:52
Weekly review of main events in Azerbaijan's transport sector Transport 23 October 14:51
Saudi Arabia targets net zero emissions by 2060 Arab World 23 October 14:36
Russia registers an all-time high of 37,678 coronavirus cases in past day Russia 23 October 14:17
Uzbekistan eyes foreign technology for better local polymer production Uzbekistan 23 October 14:13
Turkmen delegation to pay working visit to Iran Turkmenistan 23 October 13:59
Azerbaijan records growth in loan portfolio of local banks in 9M2021 Finance 23 October 13:55
Turkmenistan’s Turkmenbashi refinery eyes producing hydrogen Turkmenistan 23 October 13:49
Azerbaijan, Singapore to co-op in construction of geostationary satellites ICT 23 October 13:43
IRICA shares data on Iran's trade turnover with SCO member states Business 23 October 13:42
Iran sees increase in exports of non-oil products from Hormozgan Province Business 23 October 13:42
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market Finance 23 October 13:41
Kazakhstan unveils trade indicators with its TOP-3 EU partners Business 23 October 13:39
Turkmenistan approves new procedure for allocating investments from Stabilization Fund Turkmenistan 23 October 13:38
Azerbaijani MoD observes exercises in liberated Lachin district (VIDEO) Politics 23 October 13:37
Russian Health Ministry greenlights joint COVID-19 and flu vaccination Russia 23 October 12:33
Central Bank discloses volume of loans issued to Azerbaijan's districts Economy 23 October 12:06
Georgia records surge in tourist visits from Uzbekistan Georgia 23 October 11:59
Tourist inflow from Kazakhstan to Georgia soars Georgia 23 October 11:59
Iran boosts exports through customs of Zanjan Province Business 23 October 11:54
Azerbaijan notes decrease in banking sector' profit Finance 23 October 11:54
Azerbaijan sees rise in mortgage lending Economy 23 October 11:41
Iranian currency rates for October 23 Finance 23 October 11:17
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 23 October 11:16
Georgia releases data on COVID-19 cases for October 23 Georgia 23 October 11:15
New customs post in Azerbaijan to speed up cargo movement along North-South corridor (PHOTO) Economy 23 October 11:14
Azerbaijan, Armenia to sign new documents in Moscow Politics 23 October 11:12
Azerbaijani oil prices increase Oil&Gas 23 October 11:11
Georgia sees decrease in tourist inflow from Azerbaijan Georgia 23 October 11:03
Turkmen company to purchase material, technical resources via tender Tenders 23 October 11:03
Kazakh energy company opens tender to buy metal corners Tenders 23 October 10:38
Kazakh oil company opens tender to buy spares Tenders 23 October 10:37
Kazakh KazMunayTeniz opens tender for Caterpillar equipment maintenance Tenders 23 October 10:37
Azerbaijan's Central Bank unveils data on currency exchange operations for Jan. through Sept. 2021 Economy 23 October 10:36
Azerbaijani fund presents concept for restoration of liberated territories Economy 23 October 10:32
EDB purchases bonds of Kazakh KEGOC JSC Kazakhstan 23 October 10:30
US corporate workers to start returning to offices next month US 23 October 09:42
Iran changes pricing of petrochemical products at its mercantile exchange Business 23 October 09:08
Iran's foreign exchange needs trigger to expand exports Business 23 October 09:07
Surge of energy prices puts Europeans in stalemate (VIDEO) Economy 23 October 09:00
Chinese company opens massive eco-friendly mine in Serbia Other News 23 October 08:58
Kazakhstan’s daily COVID-19 case count stands at 1,732 Kazakhstan 23 October 08:26
Georgian honey exports skyrocket, following COVID-ravaged year Georgia 23 October 08:23
Iranian envoy, head of Georgia's State Security Service meet Iran 23 October 08:22
Turkey announces commissioning date for logistics center in Sivas (Exclusive) Turkey 23 October 08:00
US military eliminates one of Al-Qaeda leaders in northwest Syria US 23 October 07:28
Mutation of Delta variant may be more transmissible: UK health agency World 23 October 06:32
Biden, Macron discuss cooperation, to meet in Rome late October US 23 October 05:34
India, UK working on free trade agreement: Harsh Vardhan Shringla at India Global Forum Other News 23 October 04:36
Turkey reports 28,192 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 23 October 03:39
G7 countries reach breakthrough on digital trade and data World 23 October 02:41
India perhaps only G20 country to fulfil...: India ahead of COP26 climate summit Other News 23 October 01:44
U.N. plane aborts landing as air strike hits Ethiopia's Tigray World 23 October 00:53
Relations with India stronger than ever, says Maldives Defence Minister Other News 23 October 00:24
All news