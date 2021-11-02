At least 7 shot dead, 17 injured in Houston area over Halloween weekend

At least seven people were killed and 17 others injured in more than a dozen separate shootings across the Houston area during the violent Halloween weekend, according to a report from local media outlet ABC13 on Monday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

On Friday night, a woman was shot dead and at least five people, including a 17-year-old, were injured in separate shootings across the Houston area, said the report.

Early Saturday morning, a female juvenile was shot near a party hall in northwest Harris County and a man was shot during a robbery in southwest Houston, the report said.

Authorities said later in the day, a woman in southwest Houston turned herself into law enforcement after shooting her mother dead and her father injured.

Just after midnight Sunday, a man was shot dead and a teen injured outside a home in southeast Houston. The shooter remains at large.