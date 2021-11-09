Biden could announce action on oil this week: US Energy Secretary

US President Joe Biden could take action as soon as this week to address soaring gasoline prices, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Monday, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

“He’s certainly looking at what options he has in the limited range of tools a president might have to address the cost of gasoline at the pump, because it is a global market,” Granholm told MSNBC in an interview.

“Hopefully there will be an announcement or so this week,” she added but did not give any details.

On Saturday, Biden said the United States had tools to respond to high oil prices, after the oil producing countries that make up OPEC+ rebuffed US pleas to pump more crude.

Oil prices have hit more than $80 a barrel, raising the cost of gasoline for consumers.