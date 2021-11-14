Hackers compromised FBI email system
Hackers compromised the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s external email system, Bloomberg news agency said, Trend reports citing TASS.
"This is an ongoing situation and we are not able to provide any additional information at this time," the FBI said in a statement.
According to preliminary data, the case in point is an external account used to receive and transmit unclassified information. Tens of thousands of emails were sent from that account in total, Bloomberg reported.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Liberation of Azerbaijani territories opened up possibility for development of South Caucasus, although hampered by Iran's actions - New Europe
No doubt that President Ilham Aliyev's plans to restore Azerbaijan’s liberated territories will be fulfilled - Russian expert
Azerbaijan launches criminal investigation on provocation of Armenian terrorists against Azerbaijani servicemen (PHOTO)