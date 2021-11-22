Five people killed, over 40 injured after car plowed into crowd in US — police

At least five people have been killed and another 40 have been injured as a result of a car hitting the participants of the Christmas parade in the US city of Waukesha, Wisconsin, the local police department said, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

Earlier, CNN TV reported that some 28 people were rushed to hospitals.

"At this time, we can confirm that five people are deceased and over 40 are injured. However, these numbers may change as we collect additional information," the police department stated on its Facebook page.

According to the law enforcement officers, many of the victims have self-transported to hospitals. It is noted that the street where the accident occurred would be closed until 12:00 local time. Businesses in this area will also remain closed. The further investigation of the incident is underway.

Earlier, the law enforcement agencies reported that a car plowed into a crowd of the Christmas parade participants. The police detained "the person of interest" to the investigation. Meanwhile, they did not specify whether it was the driver of the car.

The local Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) noted on its Twitter page that the law enforcement partners were "providing assistance" as part of the standard practice.