At least three students dead in Michigan school shooting, suspect in custody

At least three students were killed and six other people including a teacher were wounded on Tuesday in a shooting at a high school in Oxford, Michigan, and a student was quickly taken into custody, law enforcement authorities said, Trend reports citing Reuters.

A massive response of police and emergency personnel followed the shooting, which was reported at Oxford High School, about 40 miles (65 km) north of Detroit, shortly before 1 p.m., the Oakland County Sheriff's office said.

"The suspect fired multiple shots," Undersheriff Michael McCabe told reporters at the scene. "There's multiple victims. It's unfortunate I have to report that we have three deceased victims right now, who are believed to be students."

The suspected shooter, a 15-year-old sophomore at the school, was quickly taken into custody by sheriff's deputies without resistance after firing 15 to 20 shots with a semi-automatic handgun, McCabe said.

"The whole thing lasted five minutes," McCabe said, praising the school for an orderly evacuation.

Officials said they believe the student acted alone.