Tsunami advisory canceled for Bay Area in U.S. California

The tsunami advisory triggered Saturday by a volcanic eruption near Tonga has been canceled in the U.S. state of California, including the San Francisco Bay Area, the National Weather Service said Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The advisory ended Saturday night for the Bay Area and early Sunday for the rest of the state, the weather service tweeted.

Tsunami advisories can be canceled when wave heights stay below 0.3 meters for three hours, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center protocol.

California officials warned residents to remain cautious near the coastline "as lingering strong currents likely exist," the weather service said.

Tsunami warnings were also lifted in countries around the Pacific Rim, with the U.S. Tsunami Warning System map showing none in effect Sunday morning, according to a report by San Francisco Chronicle on Sunday.