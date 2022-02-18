Small plane crashes at Hooks Airport in U.S. Texas

A small plane on Thursday afternoon crashed at the Hooks Airport, about 23 miles northwest of the central business district of Houston, the largest city of U.S. state of Texas, authorities said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The pilot, who appeared to be the only one on board, was injured but in fair condition, according to a tweet from Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The plane had heavy damage, Gonzalez added.

The aircraft experienced loss of power on the runway before hitting a guardrail, flipping over several times, local media reported.

Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the incident, the sheriff's office officials told local media.