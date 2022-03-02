U.S. imposing additional sanctions on Russia, Belarus

The US Administration in coordination with its allies and partners introduces new restrictions against Russia and Belarus, the White House said in its written statement, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Sweeping restrictions on Belarus to choke off its import of technological goods in response to its support" of Russia are introduced, the Administration said.

Sanctions will also cover 22 Russian defense entities, according to the document. "In total, 22 Russian defense-related entities will be designated, including firms that make combat aircraft, infantry fighting vehicles, electronic warfare systems, missiles, and unmanned aerial vehicles for Russia’s military," the White House said.