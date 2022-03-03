Biden to discuss additional sanctions on Russian oligarchs with his cabinet
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 3
Trend:
US President Joe Biden will discuss with members of his Cabinet the possibility of imposing additional sanctions against Russian oligarchs, Trend reports citing Biden's Twitter.
"This afternoon, I’ll be meeting with my Cabinet at the White House. We’ll be discussing additional sanctions on Russian oligarchs, our plans to lower costs for Americans, our unity agenda, and more," he wrote.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Women's group representing Azerbaijan performs at 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku (PHOTO)
Excellent athletic training, beauty of elements - best moments of first day of 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani athletes presents balance exercises in World Age Group Competition in Acrobatic Gymnastics
Kazakh gymnasts pleased to perform at 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku
Azerbaijani athletes training hard for 12th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions – AGF