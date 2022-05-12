Nasdaq falls more than 3% as U.S. inflation data gives little relief to investors

U.S. stocks ended sharply lower on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq dropping more than 3% and the Dow falling for a fifth straight day after U.S. inflation data did little to ease investor worries over the outlook for interest rates and the economy, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The benchmark S&P 500 lost 1.7% and is now down 18% from its Jan. 3 record closing high.

The Labor Department's monthly consumer price index (CPI) report suggested inflation may have peaked in April but is likely to stay strong enough to keep the Federal Reserve's foot on the brakes to cool demand.