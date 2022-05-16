2 killed, 3 injured in U.S. Houston flea market shooting

Two people were killed on the scene and three others critically injured in a shooting at a flea market on Sunday in Houston, the largest city of the U.S. state Texas, authorities said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The shooting seemed to have stemmed from an argument among the five male victims, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said.

The victims all appear to be in their early- to mid-20s and likely knew each other, officials said, noting they do not believe the shooting was random.

No innocent bystanders were hurt although the flea market was very busy at noon on Sunday when the shooting happened.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said it is estimated that there were "thousands" at the flea market when the shots were fired.

Two possible suspects were detained and a third was taken to a hospital, according to an ABC News report. The sheriff's office said at least two pistols were recovered.