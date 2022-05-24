US designates Colombia as major non-NATO ally

US President Joe Biden formally conferred the major non-NATO ally status to Colombia, Trend reports citing TASS.

"By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, including section 517 of the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961, as amended (22 U.S.C. 2321k) (the "Act"), I hereby designate Colombia as a Major Non-NATO Ally of the United States for the purposes of the Act and the Arms Export Control Act (22 U.S.C. 2751 et seq.)," the Presidential Determination says.

Biden announced his intention to confer the relevant status to Colombia in March of this year.