US State Department announces its readiness to allocate $ 1.5 billion per month for Ukraine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14. The US authorities are ready to allocate $1.5 billion monthly to support the work of the Ukrainian government in the near future, U.S. First Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Derek Hogan said, Trend reports citing TASS.

According to the official, in terms of assistance to Kyiv, the United States should "think in the medium and long term." In the medium term, US efforts are focused, in particular, on maintaining the continuous work of the Ukrainian government. "We have already allocated a billion dollars for this <...>. And we still have <...> about $1.5 billion a month over the next 4-5 months," he said.

As a State Department official noted, in general, over the past three months, the United States has allocated about $ 53.6 billion to help Ukraine, including military assistance.