Biden urges precautions as Omicron subvariant BA.5 spreads in U.S.

U.S. President Joe Biden urged precautions as the Omicron BA.5 subvariant of COVID-19 continues to spread in the country, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"This new variant that infected me is getting a lot of people infected all around the world, not just here in the United States," Biden said in remarks from the White House's Rose Garden after ending isolation.

"We should take precautions to try to slow the spread of this virus," he continued. "You should consider wearing a mask when you're in a crowded, indoor public place."

COVID-19 cases, deaths, and hospitalizations are rising in the United States, with BA.5 being the predominant variant.

Biden, 79, tested positive for the coronavirus last week, with only mild symptoms thanks to the vaccine and boosters. The causative agent for his infection is most likely BA.5.

According to the White House, Biden had received treatment while being quarantined before he got negative testing results on Tuesday and Wednesday.