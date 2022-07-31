Fast-moving wildfire in northern California forces residents to evacuate

The fast-moving McKinney Fire in northern California near the Oregon border has forced 2,000 residents to evacuate and has destroyed homes and critical infrastructure since it broke out on Friday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Siskiyou County, home to Klamath National Forest, has a population of about 44,000, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

An emergency declaration made by California Governor Gavin Newsom will help resident access federal aid and unlock state resources.

A red flag warning, indicating dangerous fire conditions, was in effect. There were no reports of deaths or injuries.

Dozens of hikers on the famed Pacific Crest Trail have been located and evacuated as the McKinney Fire explodes along the California-Oregon border. According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, at least 60 hikers were found on the trail in the Klamath National Forest and escorted to safety.