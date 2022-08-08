U.S. allocates $1B in new security assistance for Ukraine - Pentagon

The U.S. government has announced the allocation of $1 billion in new security assistance for Ukraine, which will include additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), 155mm and 120mm artillery ammunition, munitions for National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS), other weapons and equipment.

U.S. Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl said this at a briefing on Monday, Trend reports citing Ukrinform.

"Today, President Biden directed the 18th drawdown of an additional $1 billion in weapons and equipment from the Department of Defense inventories," he said.

According to him, the package provides the significant amount of additional ammunition, weapons and equipment that Ukrainians are using so effectively to defend their country.

The package includes additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), 75,000 rounds of 155mm artillery ammunition, 20 120mm mortar systems and 20,000 rounds of 120mm mortar ammunition, munitions for National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS), 1,000 Javelin systems and hundreds of AT4 anti-armor systems, 50 armored medical treatment vehicles, Claymore anti-personnel munitions, C-4 explosives, demolition munitions, and demolition equipment, medical supplies, to include first aid kits, bandages, monitors, and other equipment.