US doesn’t see Iran’s response on nuclear deal as constructive — State Department

The US doesn’t see Iran’s latest response on the nuclear deal as constructive, a State Department spokesperson told TASS on Thursday, Trend reports.

"We can confirm that we have received Iran’s response through the EU. We are studying it and will respond through the EU, but unfortunately it is not constructive," the spokesperson said.

The diplomat was commenting on a statement by Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani who said the nation’s answer contains "constructive approaches aimed at completing the negotiations."

Kanaani also said "an Iran's expert team carefully studied the US response," and "Iran's responses were collected after evaluation at various levels."

Tehran was responding to an assessment by Washington of a proposal that had been developed as part of the talks in Vienna to resurrect the JCPOA on the Iranian nuclear deal.