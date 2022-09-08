Apple introduces iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus

Apple introduced iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, which feature 6.1 inches and 6.7 inches respectively, with new 12MP main and front TrueDepth cameras, and an enhanced Photonic Engine for a better low-light performance, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Both models include the A15 Bionic chip with a 5-core GPU, introducing critical safety capabilities such as Crash Detection and Emergency SOS via satellite.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will be available in midnight, blue, starlight, purple, and red finishes. Their pre-orders begin on Sept. 9, with availability for iPhone 14 beginning Sept. 16, and availability for iPhone 14 Plus beginning Oct. 7.

"With the new, larger 6.7-inch display on iPhone 14 Plus, users can enjoy more content onscreen when browsing the web and even more text," said Greg Joswiak, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. "Both phones have a powerful new Main camera with a huge leap in low-light performance, advanced connectivity capabilities with 5G and eSIM, and the incredible performance of A15 Bionic, which helps enable even better battery life."