US Congress negotiators set nearly $12 bln in new Ukraine aid: Sources

Negotiators of a stop-gap spending bill in the US Congress have agreed to include nearly $12 billion in new military and economic aid to Ukraine in response to a request from the Biden administration, sources familiar with the talks said on Monday, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

The sources, who asked not to be identified ahead of the announcement, said the funding would include $4.5 billion to provide defense capabilities and equipment for Ukraine, as well as $2.7 billion to continue military, intelligence and other defense support.

It also will include $4.5 billion to continue to provide direct budget support to the Kyiv government through the next quarter. That way President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s administration can pay salaries to essential staff, support Ukrainians fleeing conflict and cover other critical expenses to help civilians, a government official said.