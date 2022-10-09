U.S. says failed rocket attack targeted American troops in Syria

The U.S. military said late on Saturday that unidentified forces fired a rocket at a compound in Syria hosting U.S. troops and partnered local forces, but failed to cause any injuries or damage, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The military, in a short statement, said the 107 mm rocket failed to impact anything inside the Rumalyn Landing Zone U.S. compound in northeast Syria.

"Additional rockets were found at the launch site," said the U.S. military's Central Command, which oversees U.S. troops in the Middle East.

Central Command did not say who it believed might be responsible for the failed attack.