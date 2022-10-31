2 killed at Halloween party shooting in southern California

Two people were killed and two others wounded in a shooting early Sunday at a Halloween party in Covina, a city east of downtown Los Angeles in the western U.S. state of California, local authorities said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The wounded are receiving medical treatment and in unknown condition, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.

One of the party goers produced a firearm, fired at other party goers and fled the scene, it said.

Deputies responded to the shooting at approximately 12:27 a.m. local time (0827 GMT) in the 17000 block of East Bellbrook Street, where one victim was pronounced deceased at the scene and three others were transported to a local hospital, where one of them was later pronounced deceased.

Investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting is going on.