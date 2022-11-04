Environment - top priority for independent voters of midterm elections in Arizona - Survey

PHOENIX, U.S., November 4. Environment is a top priority for independent/unaffiliated voters of midterm elections in Arizona, Sybil Francis, Ph.D, President & CEO of Center for the Future of Arizona (CFA), said during the briefing on midterm elections for the international reporters in Phoenix. November 3, Trend reports.

She was referring to findings from the Arizona Voters’ Agenda developed by the

Center for the Future of Arizona from the findings of two public opinion surveys of likely Republican, Democratic, and independent/unaffiliated voters of all ages, conducted in April and August.

“Environmental issues earned some of the highest amounts of support from independent and unaffiliated voters. Around 98 percent of them call for protecting water for future and secure long-term water supplies, 98 percent are focusing on improving air quality and for 95 percent of voters it is important to preserve and protect Arizona's rivers, natural areas, and wildlife,” she explained.

Francis went on to add that Arizona voters are concerned about water sustainability.

She noted that the majority, 73 percent of all voters don’t believe that the State of Arizona will have enough water for residents, agriculture, industry, and other businesses for the next 100 years. This is while 18 percent are optimistic about that, while 9 percent don’t know.

As for other key issues, the survey finds out that 60 percent of the voters prefer investing in education over a tax cut. Following significant investment of state funds in June 2022, a majority of the electorate believes education continues to remain underfunded. Around 57 percent suggest to invest in new roads and fixing streets, while 50 percent support investments in public safety.