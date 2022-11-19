Google sets rules for HQ guest speakers after row over Indian historian

Alphabet Inc's Google this week introduced rules for inviting guest speakers to its offices, days after it canceled a talk by an Indian historian who has disparaged marginalized groups and their concerns, according to company emails seen by Reuters, Trend reports.

The policy released Thursday is Google's latest effort to preserve an open culture while addressing divisions that have emerged as its workforce has grown.

Workers at Google and other big tech companies in recent years have clashed and protested over politics and racial and gender equity. Also, Alphabet, Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc all face union organizing drives whose demands include that the companies adopt progressive policies.

The Google speaker rules, seen by Reuters, cite risk to the brand from certain talks and asks workers to "consider whether there's a business reason for hosting the speaker and if the event directly supports our company goals."

It calls for avoiding topics that could be "disruptive or undermine Google's culture of belonging" and reiterates that speakers are barred from advocacy of political candidates and ballot measures.

"We've always been proud to host external speakers at Google, as they provide great opportunities for learning and connection for our employees," Google spokesman Ryan Lamont told Reuters. The updated process will "ensure these events are useful and contribute to a productive work environment."

An email introducing the policy to managers said it unifies and clarifies a patchwork of guidelines.

Greater scrutiny threatens the free-flowing, university-like culture Google has prized since its inception. But a workplace viewed as more inviting could attract a more diverse workforce that might help Google develop products with broader appeal.

In recent years, internal disputes spilling into public view led Google to increase content moderation on workplace message boards and cut the frequency of company-wide meetings.

Rivals such as Meta Platforms Inc also have policies for inviting speakers.

At Google, speakers have included then-U.S. presidential candidate Barack Obama, celebrity chef Ayesha Curry and former basketball star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.