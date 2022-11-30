U.S. crypto lender BlockFi may reopen withdrawals soon after bankruptcy filing

U.S. cryptocurrency lender BlockFi Inc. may allow its clients to withdraw their assets soon according to the first hearing on Tuesday, one day after its announcement of voluntary bankruptcy, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

A motion could be filed quickly to allow BlockFi's customers to withdraw from their personal wallets, according to Joshua Sussberg, a Kirkland & Ellis lawyer representing BlockFi.

"We want to make sure we get people back as much of their value as quick as we can," Sussberg said.

BlockFi has strong regulatory oversight, corporate controls and risk management, according to Sussberg.