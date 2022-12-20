U.S. Senate plans initial vote on $1.66 trillion government funding bill

The U.S. Senate planned to take its first vote on a $1.66 trillion government funding bill on Tuesday, as lawmakers scrambled to pass the measure and avert a possible partial government shutdown beginning on Saturday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The total funding proposed by the sweeping bill, is up from the approximately $1.5 trillion the previous year.

It includes other measures agreed on by negotiators from both parties, including a ban on the use of TikTok on government-owned devices and clarification of Congress's role in certifying elections, an attempt to avoid a repeat of the violence of Jan. 6, 2021.

Senate and House of Representatives leaders aim to pass the 4,155-page bill and send it to Democratic President Joe Biden by the end of the week to ensure no interruptions to the government's activities.

"We're going to get going on this process today," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said, referring to a planned Tuesday vote that would be the first in a series of steps clearing the way for passage by Friday.