12 shot at Baton Rouge night club in U.S. Louisiana

Twelve people were shot and injured at a nightclub on early Sunday morning in Baton Rouge, the capital city of the southern U.S. state of Louisiana, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Three of the injured were in critical condition and were rushed to the hospital, local media reported.

Police spokesman L'Jean McKneely Jr. later said all the injured were in stable condition.

The shooting occurred at the Dior Bar and Lounge around 1:30 a.m. local time (0730 GMT), said McKneely.

No arrest has been announced. The motive for the shooting remains unclear.