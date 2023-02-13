Biden ordered shootdown of latest object near Lake Huron out of 'caution': US official

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
US Materials 13 February 2023 03:02 (UTC +04:00)
President Joe Biden ordered US warplanes to shoot down another mysterious object, this time near Lake Huron on Sunday, "out of abundance of caution," a senior administration official said, Trend reports citing Barron's.

The target of the fourth such intervention in just over a week -- described as an octagonal structure with strings hanging off it -- was not deemed to be a military threat to anything on the ground, but it could have posed a hazard to civil aviation as it flew at about 20,000 feet (6,000 meters) over Michigan, the official said.

