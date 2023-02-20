US and Türkiye - key NATO allies, State Dept says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. Türkiye and the US are NATO Allies and longstanding partners, US State Department statement says, Trend reports.

The Department assured that the US will remain committed to providing necessary assistance to those affected by the devastating earthquakes on February 6.

"We have a proud history of working together in times of crisis and on regional security and prosperity," the statement noted.

A NATO member since 1952, Türkiye has supported missions around the world, including Afghanistan, Iraq, and the Balkans.

The State Department reminded that on January 18, 2023, Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavushoglu held the fourth meeting of the US-Türkiye Strategic Mechanism, an extensive dialogue on a broad range of areas of bilateral and regional cooperation that emphasized the significance of our partnership as NATO Allies.