U.S. awards nearly $1 billion to airports in infrastructure grants

The Federal Aviation Administration said Monday it is awarding nearly $1 billion to 99 U.S. airport projects under a 2021 $1 trillion infrastructure law, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The awards include $10.8 million to Des Moines International Airport in Iowa to replace the 1948 terminal that is operating above capacity and $29 million to Salt Lake City International Airport in Utah for a terminal and concourse redevelopment program. This is second phase of the funding - FAA awarded nearly $1 billion for airport terminal projects announced for 85 airports last year.