At least 22 dead, dozens injured across 7 US states as result of tornado

At least 22 people are dead across seven states and dozens have been hospitalized after a tornado outbreak moved across the U.S. on Friday and Saturday, according to local officials, Trend reports citing ABC News.

Among the fatalities, five were in Arkansas, three died in Indiana, one died in Alabama and one died in Mississippi, local officials told ABC News. Adamsville, Tennessee, Mayor David Leckner told The Associated Press that seven people died in McNairy County. In Illinois, four people died, including a man who was killed after a roof collapsed during a concert at a historic theater.

The storm pattern moved east on Saturday with one person confirmed dead in Sussex County, Delaware, after a home collapsed, Leonard DeMalto, a spokesman for the Delaware State Police, told ABC News.

The National Weather Service has confirmed at least 31 tornadoes across 9 states on Friday and Saturday. More than 28 million people across the South and Midwest were under a tornado watch going into Friday night, according to the NWS.