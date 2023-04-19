US perform practice launch of Minuteman III ICBM — Space Force

The US performed a practice launch of a Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile Wednesday, morning, according to a statement by the Vandenberg Space Force Base (California), Trend reports citing TASS.

"A joint team of Air Force Global Strike Command Airmen and Navy aircrew launched an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile," says the statement, published on the military base’s website.

The launch took place at 05:11 local time. The missile traveled for over 6,700 km.

The statement underscored that the launch is "part of routing and periodic activities" and is not "the result of current world events.".