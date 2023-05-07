Shooting at Texas mall leaves multiple people injured

Several people, including children were injured on Saturday in a shooting outside of a busy suburban Dallas mall and a suspect was dead, local media reported, Trend reports citing Reuters.

There was no word on the number of people injured or their condition at the Allen Premium Outlets mall where the shooting took place about 25 miles (40 km) northeast of Dallas.

Multiple people were wounded and the shooter was dead at the scene, local ABC affiliate WFAA TV reported, citing the Collin County Sheriff.