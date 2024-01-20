US strikes Houthi anti-ship missiles in Yemen

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 20. Three anti-ship missiles belonging to Yemen's Ansar Allah (Houthi) rebel movement were destroyed by the United States in Friday's strikes on Houthi-controlled territory in Yemen, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said, Trend reports.

A statement posted on the command's on its X page said that on January 19, at approximately 18:45 Sana'a time, US Central Command forces attacked three Houthi anti-ship missiles aimed at the southern Red Sea and ready to be launched.

The missiles were reportedly located in Houthi-controlled territory in Yemen. It is noted that US forces attacked the missiles in self-defense and destroyed them.