BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. The US Army launched new strikes on Yemen, US Central Command (CENTCOM) wrote on its "X" page, Trend reports.

According to information, the target of the strikes was a surface-to-air missile belonging to the Houthi rebels from the Ansar Allah movement.

Central Command noted that the US military detected a missile in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and determined that it poses a direct threat to US aircraft.