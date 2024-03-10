US forces shoots down more than twenty Houthi UAVs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. US Central Command announced that at least 28 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) of Yemen's rebel Ansar Allah (Houthi) movement were shot down in the Red Sea region over the past 24 hours, the command says on its X page, Trend reports.

"The United States and the coalition were able to repel the Houthi attack in the Red Sea area. During the subsequent morning battles, U.S. and coalition forces successfully shot down at least 28 unmanned aerial vehicles between 04:00 and 20:20 on March 9", the statement says.

The statement also noted that no US or coalition ships were damaged in the attack.