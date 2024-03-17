US Army strikes Houthi targets in Yemen

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. The US Army launched a new strike on Yemen, targeting surface drones and an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), US Central Command (CENTCOM) says, Trend reports.

"CENTCOM destroyed five surface drones and one UAV in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen," the command says. According to the information, unmanned vehicles posed a threat to commercial ships and US Navy ships in the region.

In addition, it is noted that on the same day, the Houthis launched two drones in the direction of the Red Sea, one of which was shot down and the second, presumably, fell into the water.