US strongly condemns terrorist attack on Crocus City Hall - Blinken

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 23. The United States strongly condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and expresses solidarity with the Russians mourning those killed in the Crocus City Hall near Moscow, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement, Trend reports.

“We express our deepest condolences to the families and relatives of the victims,” Blinken said.

The incident occurred on March 22, when unidentified assailants opened fire at Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, near Moscow, leading to evacuations.

Eyewitnesses described individuals in camouflage attire firing machine guns inside Crocus City Hall just before the scheduled concert by the Picnic group.

Director of the Federal Security Service of Russia, Alexander Bortnikov, briefed Russian President Vladimir Putin on the detention of 11 individuals, including four terrorists involved in the attack at Crocus City Hall.

The death toll has reached 133.