US Treasury Secretary to visit China

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen intends to visit China from April 3 to April 9, where she plans to meet with representatives of the country's leadership, the press service of the ministry says, Trend reports.

Janet Yellen will reportedly visit China for bilateral meetings and other contacts. Her visit is aimed at developing cooperation in the fight against illicit trafficking of funds, creating financial stability, solving climate problems and resolving issues with the debts of developing countries.

It is reported that during his stay in the country, Yellen plans to meet with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Vice Premier He Lifeng and Finance Minister Lan Foan. In addition, she plans to hold several other bilateral meetings and consultations with economic experts and representatives of the American business community.