US asks China and Türkiye to urge Iran to refrain from escalation in region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 12. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during negotiations with a number of countries, including China and Türkiye, has called to explain to Iran the importance of refraining from escalating the conflict with Israel, US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said, Trend reports.

Among the countries with which the United States was in contact, Miller named Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and China. He said that diplomatic cooperation is also ongoing with European countries.

According to him, Washington will continue to try to convey to Tehran that the aggravation of the situation is not in its interests and not in the interests of other countries in the Middle East.