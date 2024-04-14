US President condemns Iran's attack on Israel

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14. US President Joe Biden strongly condemned Iran's attack on Israel, the White House press service said, Trend reports.

"I condemn these attacks in the strongest possible terms," Biden said.

According to him, the strikes were carried out not only from the territory of Iran, but also from the territories of Yemen, Syria and Iraq.

On April 14, Iran confirmed that it had launched an operation against Israel and fired dozens of drones and missiles at Israel.

On April 1, an Israeli airstrike in the Mezze district of Damascus killed 13 people, including the commander of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in Syria and Lebanon, General Mohammad Reza Zahedi and his deputy, Mohammad Haji Rahimi. Since then, tensions between Iran and Israel have increased.