Blinken discusses situation in Middle East with UK and German FMs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken have discussed with the British and German foreign ministers the importance of preventing escalation in the Middle East, the press service of the US State Department says, Trend reports.

The document says that during a telephone conversation, Blinken discussed Iran's strike on Israeli territory with British Foreign Secretary David Cameron and German Foreign Minister Annalena Barbock. "They agreed on the importance of strongly condemning these attacks and preventing further escalation of tensions in the region," the press service said.

Blinken also reaffirmed the US commitment to defending Israel.