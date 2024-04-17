US prepares sanctions against Iran in response to attack on Israel

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
17 April 2024
Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17. The United States intends to introduce new sanctions against Iran in the near future amid its attack on Israel, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said, Trend reports.

Sullivan said the US would impose new sanctions on Iran in the coming days, covering its missile and drone programs, as well as organizations that support the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Iran's Defense Ministry.

According to him, Washington expects US allies and partners to apply their own sanctions against Tehran.

