US may send additional military advisers to embassy in Ukraine - Pentagon

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21. The US administration is considering sending additional military advisers to the embassy in Ukraine, Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder said, Trend reports.

According to him, the advisers will not participate in hostilities, but will advise the government and armed forces of Ukraine.

"Throughout the conflict, the Ministry of Defense reviewed and adjusted its presence in the country as security conditions changed. We are now considering the possibility of sending additional advisers to the embassy", he noted.